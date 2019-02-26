Weekend wrap-up: Ice winless in Saskatchewan

The Kootenay Ice lost all four games on their most recent road trip, including two shootout losses

The Kootenay Ice were winless on their Saskatchewan road trip including two shootout losses this past weekend.

A four-game road trip across the prairie province saw the Ice visit the Regina Pats, Prince Albert Raiders, Saskatoon Blades and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Ice started their trip against the Pats on Feb. 20, losing 5-4 in the shootout. The Ice had a four-goal lead heading into the third period, but the Pats stormed back to tie it, including a short-handed goal.

Jakin Smallwood, Jaeger White, Connor McClennon and Brad Ginnell all scored for Kootenay.

However, the shootout winner was Garrett Wright for the Pats, as he got one past Jesse Makaj.

The Ice continued their road trip with a matchup against the top Western Hockey League team the Prince Albert Raiders.

The offence was frozen for the Ice and they were shut out 4-0.

Curtis Meger got the start between the pipes as he faced his former team. He made 26 saves on the night.

The Ice were able to look towards their next game a day later on Feb. 23 against Saskatoon in hopes of a rebound.

After trailing in the second period, the Ice were able to push the Blades to a shootout, with goals from White, Ginnell and Smallwood.

Kyle Crnkovic scored in the shootout for the Blades as they took the game 4-3.

Less than 24 hours later the Ice were in Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors and as they looked for their first win on the trip.

But, Owen Pederson was the lone goal scorer for the Ice, as they were downed 5-1.

The Ice will kick off the month of March at Western Financial Place with a March 1 game against the Swift Current Broncos.

They will be donning their specially designed Don Cherry themed uniforms for the “WHL Suits Up With Don Cherry To Promote Organ Donation game.”

