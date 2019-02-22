Weekend hockey played at the North Thompson Sportsplex

Clearwater Ice Hawks atoms team host a seven-team tournament at the North Thompson Sportsplex. Teams from Valemount, Vernon, Merritt and three teams from Kamloops— the Thunder Blades, Warriors and Jr. Oilers showed up to get in on the action. Photo by K.A. Pendergast

By K.A. Pendergast

Last weekend saw the Clearwater Ice Hawks atoms team host a seven-team tournament at the North Thompson Sportsplex.

The teams included Valemount, Vernon, Merritt, three teams from Kamloops (Thunder Blades) (Warriors) and (Jr. Oilers) and the Clearwater Ice Hawks team. The teams each got in four regular games for the weekend and there was one Sunday playoff game.

Some games showed a bit larger split between the scores, but others were intense with the teams nearly scoring back and forth. The crowds were having a great time and there was a ton of cheering and clapping for great plays.

Watching the kids in the lobby between games showed a huge number of smiles and family time all around. The whole weekend was well organized and the Sportsplex was overall pretty busy, also hosting two adult drop-in hockey practices, a women’s hockey practice, a novice and pre-novice practice, an over 50 practice as well as family skating hosted by Dairy Queen last weekend.

