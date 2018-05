Advance to provincials with 2-1 win.

The WCAGFC Metro Selects won the u-16 Coastal Cup to advance to the provincials. (Contributed)

West Coasat Auto Group Football Club Metro Selects won the girls under-16 Coastal Cup with a 2-1 win over

BDMS-Dynamite on Saturday at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

The WCAGFC Selects, coached by Brayden Gant, now advance to the provincials in Richmond, July 5-8.