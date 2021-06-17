Waterfield scholarship winner highlights dozen players recognized by Semiahmoo Minor Hockey

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey’s Elleka Jope was the winner of the association’s Jack Waterfield Memorial Scholarship. (Contributed)

A dozen graduating members of Semiahmoo Minor Hockey have been recognized by the association and awarded scholarships.

The $500 scholarships – for which the criteria includes a combination of academic success, community involvement and hockey contributions – were handed out to Justin Grant, Nolan McAdam, Owen Scott, Matthew Taylor, Ethan Lynn, Garrett Kidd, Elleka Jope, Stephan Dudra, Scott Morrison, Quinn Giuricich and Justin Aldus.

“All of these student-athletes had very impressive resumes in all of these areas,” a news release issued Thursday said.

Both Grant and Jope were also recent recipients of scholarships issued through the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association.

• READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Minor hockey executive recognized for work during pandemic

As well, Jope received an additional $1,000 from Semiahmoo Minor Hockey as the winner of the Jack Waterfield Memorial Scholarship. According to the release, Waterfield “contributed so much time to Semi Hockey as a volunteer coach and manager, and along with his family enriched the lives of countless kids through their service to our hockey community.”

Waterfield’s daughter, Cathy Fritch, spoke to all 12 scholarship recipients at a recent awards presentation, during which she noted that Jope “embodied the heart” that her father brought to the association for so long.

