WATCH: Visiting New Zealand rugby team issues dance challenge to Langley school

Watch a visiting team from New Zealand as they perform an indigenous dance at D.W. Poppy Secondary Thursday afternoon.
It’s a tradition for sports teams from the South Pacific nation to do a Haka dance. In ancient times the Maori used the dance to prepare for war. It had the added benefit of often intimidating opponents.
The school played host to a rugby team from Te Awamutu College. Before the game, the D.W. Poppy choir performed the New Zealand national anthem then the senior boys went head to head against the visitors.
A well known New Zealand pre Rugby game tradition! Players from Te Awamutu College performing the famous “Haka” Dance! @bcboyshsrugby @LangleySchools @garyahuja1 @DWPAthletics #intense #intimidating pic.twitter.com/ZP22IYrwGI
— DW Poppy Secondary (@DWPoppy) April 26, 2018