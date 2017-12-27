WATCH: Goal for goalie as Dawson Rodin scores for Utah

The Chilliwack teen lived the dream of every netminder when he scored vs the Long Beach Bombers.

Chilliwack’s Dawson Rodin scored the goal of a lifetime in a pre-Christmas Western States Hockey League game.

Rodin is a goaltender for the Utah Outliers, who were facing the Long Beach Bombers Dec. 20.

The teams squared off as part of the WSHL Las Vegas Shootout, a college showcase event similar to the BCHL Showcase.

Late in the third period, with his team leading 5-3 at the City National Arena, Rodin watched as the Bombers pulled their goalie for an extra attacker.

A Long Beach player sailed a dump-in towards Rodin’s net, where the netminder was able to snare the puck with his big mitt and drop it on the ice.

Rodin stared down the empty cage at the other end of the ice, and, shooting with enough force that he dropped to one knee, he saucered the puck the length of the rink into the unguarded cage.

The moment was captured on video and has since been posted to several websites, including the Utah Outliers Facebook page at facebook.com/UtahOutliers/

The play reportedly aired on ESPN SportsCenter, grabbing the second spot on a Top 10 Plays of the Day segment.

Rodin is enjoying a solid first season in the WSHL, where his Outliers hold down second spot in the Mountain division standings with a record of 22-6-0.

The 19 year old is the top statistical goalie in the 23 team circuit, posting a 1.72 goals-against average and .943 save percentage and 12 wins in 25 appearances.

See wshlstats.com/index.php for league info.