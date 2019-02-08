Wasa Lake Triathlon registration open now

Olympic medalist Catriona Le May Doan will be one of the competitors this year

The annual Gerick Sports Wasa Lake Triathlon is scheduled for June 8 and 9, 2019 and registration is open now. Early bird fees are in effect until February 28. There is $4300 in prize money up for grabs.

All the races take place in and around Wasa Lake Provincial Park.

You can register in TriKids, Sprint, Standard ad Relay team races. This year you will be racing in illustrious cmpany as multiple Olympic medalist Catriona Le May Doan has chosen the Wasa Lake Triathlon for her debut in the sport. Be inspired by a Canadian icon.

You can sign up now here.