Warriors vs. Moose Knuckles opens 12th annual Wild hockey tournament

The 12th annual Wild hockey tournament kicked off Thursday night in Port Hardy at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena with a battle between the Warriors and the Moose Knuckles.

The Warriors would end up getting on the scoreboard early on, thanks to David Shaw finding the back of the Moose Knuckles’ net at 18:44.

The Warriors’ Shelby Cockell would then add two more back to back goals to give them a 3-0 lead going into the second period.

In the second, the Moose Knuckles’ Eric Kennelly would get the feed from Shay Mittens and knock the puck past Warrior’s goaltender Jason Saunders to break the shutout.

Cockell would then go on to complete the hat trick, scoring again at 6:27.

The Moose Knuckles’ Bruce Murray found the net with 12.2 seconds left on the clock to make it 4-2, but that was all she wrote as the Warriors skated away with a dominant win to start off the tournament on the right foot.

