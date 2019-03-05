Warriors look to take series lead over Wenatchee Wild

The Warriors will take on the Wild March 5

The West Kelowna Warriors look to take a 2-1 series lead over the Wenatchee Wild Tuesday night.

The Warriors got a much needed game two victory Sunday night in Wenatchee with goals scored by their veterans.

Both Chase Dubois and Lucas Cullen led the way each scoring a pair of goals leading to a 5-1 victory for the Warriors over the Wild.

“It was nice to get some puck luck finally,” said head coach and general manager Brandon West.

“Our leaders stepped up big time, it’s so important at this time of the year when you don’t have a ton lengthy playoff success. These guys have been playoffs before, they know how to keep their cool and remain calm, and I think our guys did a great job of that.”

The Warriors will play games three, four, and five in West Kelowna. With the series tied at one leaving Wenatchee, all momentum and advantage is on the Warriors side.

“This Wild team is good, they’re very well coached”, said West.

“Bliss has done a great job with this group from the beginning of the year to where they are now. They’re a tough to play against team and we need to be on our toes on Tuesday night.”

Couple takeaways from the Wild is that their head coach and general manager Bliss Littler decided to shuffle his lineup even after his game one victory Saturday night. Littler also pulled his goaltender Austin Park after the first period in game two after allowing only a pair of goals in the first period. It will be interesting to see if Littler decides to go with Cal Sandquist between the pipes for game three or will he stick to his veteran.

One thing the Wild have done very well in the series so far has been staying disciplined. Bliss Littler knows his key to winning the series to stay out of the penalty box.

“They’ve killed us on the power play this year. We just need to stay disciplined,” said Littler.

Only one penalty has been taken all series and it led to a very late Mike Hardman goal scored with less than 2 minutes to go in game one.

