Warriors introduce new leadership core, look for bounce back after Friday loss

The West Kelowna Warriors new leadership group with Ryan Novecosky (left), Carter Wilkie (middle left) and John Evans (right) joining captain Jake Harrison. (Contributed)

It was a bittersweet night for the West Kelowna Warriors Friday.

The team introduced the new leadership core with the additions of alternate captains John Evans, Carter Wilkie and Ryan Novecosky joining veteran captain Jake Harrison, but the Warriors’ three-game winning streak was snapped in a 7-3 loss to the Surrey Eagles.

“We are very excited to announce these young men as our leadership group for the remainder of the season,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson ahead of Friday night’s game.

“Carter, Ryan and John have shown great leadership on and off the ice. I have no doubt they continue to be impact players and lead the way.”

After the team’s first three straight wins since December 2018, the Warriors came into Friday night’s game against a similar-situation Eagles’ team, who sit near the bottom of the BC Hockey League standings just above the 10-win Warriors.

Despite the hot streak, the Warriors were cooled off early in Friday night’s loss as the Eagles came out firing with three goals in the first period and then two goals in both the second and third.

West Kelowna’s Nicholas Ardanaz continued the point streak with his third goal and 24th point of the season as Drew Vieten and Tyler Cristall added the two other goals for the Warriors.

The Warriors will need to move on quickly from the loss as West Kelowna gets set to host the Cowichan Valley Capitals, a team that has nearly triple the amount of wins as the Warriors.

Puck drops at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Royal LePage Place.

