Calvin Tilsley and the West Kelowna Warriors fell Saturday on Trail to the Smoke Eaters.-Image: Randy Emery/Trail Smoke Eaters

Warriors drop home-and-home to Trail to finish 2017

West Kelowna falls to Smoke Eaters in BCHL action Friday and Saturday

  • Dec. 31, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The year didn’t end the quite way the West Kelowna Warriors would preferred.

The Warriors closed out 2017 by losing both ends of a home-and-home BCHL set with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

After a 7-5 Trail victory on Friday at Royal LePage Place, the hometown Smokies completed the sweep with a 6-3 win over West Kelowna Saturday at Cominco Arena.

Calvin Tilsley, Michael Lombardi and Jared Marino scored in the loss for the Warriors, who fell behind 3-0 in the first period and couldn’t recover.

The Warriors (18-17-1-1) head into the new year in fifth spot in the Interior Division, eight points back of Trail.

The Warriors open the new year with a three-game road trip, Jan. 5 to 7 in Victoria, Nanaimo and Alberni Valley.

Most Read