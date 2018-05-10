Angie Mindus photo150 Mile Elementary School’s Kylie Syme (centre) battles for the puck with Chilcotin Road Elementary School’s Jada Wood (left) and Reese Overton recently. Schools within the district have been playing one another for the past few weeks and finished up league play this week.

War on the floor

150 Mile Elementary School's Kylie Syme (centre) battles for the puck

Angie MINDUS

Staff Writer

150 Mile Elementary School’s Kylie Syme (centre) battles for the puck

Previous story
Bigger Than Basketball fundraiser debuts in Abbotsford
Next story
55+ BC Games

Just Posted

Keremeos declares State of Local Emergency

 

War on the floor

 

Running of the Cows comes to Lake Cowichan

 

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read