Walnut Grove track project looking for donations

First two phases are complete of three-part project to upgrade track and field facilities at Langley's Walnut Grove Secondary

With the first two phases of the Back the Track project completed, organizers are stepping up their efforts to complete the third and final phase of the project.

Phase one was the repair and resurfacing of the track at Walnut Grove Secondary School, while phase two involved creating space for discus, high jump and the pole vault.

Now comes phase three: the addition of lights around the track as well as storage space for equipment.

But with lights, more people could use the track, especially in the winter months. Right now, the only light at the track comes from the lights in the Walnut Grove Secondary and Walnut Grove Community Centre parking lots.

And those only provide light to one stretch of the track.

“We see that (lights) as not only helping us out, but as a community thing,” said Walnut Grove teacher and track coach Gary Lutes. “It’s a beautiful setting, but it gets dark.”

The first phase was done through the Township of Langley and Langley School District while the second phase received funding through a private donation from Leavitt Machinery and the Trinity Western University Spartans track and field program.

The Spartans would also benefit from being able to train at Walnut Grove as many of their student-athletes train in the evenings.

Phase three is estimated to cost in the ballpark of $80,000 and online donations (with tax receipts) are now being accepted.

Donations are being accepted online through the school cash online program.

To donate, visit www.wgss.ca/track or click here.

gary ahuja