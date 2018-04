Gracie Walls of the Comox Valley was part of the Campbell River Crush that dominated the U15 girls regional volleyball championships Sunday at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo.

Courtenay’s Gracie Walls, #7, top row far left, was part of the Campbell River Crush that won the U15 girls regional volleyball championships. Photo supplied

Gracie Walls of the Comox Valley was part of the Campbell River Crush that dominated the U15 girls regional volleyball championships Sunday at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo.

Comox Valley Volleyball Club teams placed seventh and ninth at the nine-team tournament.

All the local teams will compete at the provincial tournament April 27-29 at the Tradex in Abbotsford.