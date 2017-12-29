Walleyes play for charity

A seniors hockey team will play on Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Langley Sportsplex to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital.
The West Coast Walleye will play the BC Rockies. All proceeds will go to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
A local seniors hockey team will play at the Sportsplex.
A seniors hockey team will play on Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Langley Sportsplex to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital.
The West Coast Walleye will play the BC Rockies. All proceeds will go to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Kelowna swim club hosts event Feb. 16 at H20 Fitness and Adventure Centre
Emily Epp makes 34-kilometre journey from from Dover, England to Calais, France.
Former KSS Owls wins FIBA world U19 championship in Egypt with Team Canada
Mirror bike columnist shares trials and tribulations with his two-year-old son
Pilots end off 2017 schedule with big win over Panthers
Sovereign Lake's Biathlon Regional Fun Race and B.C. Winter Games Biathlon Qualifier were a hit
Ice sweep four-game series against Calgary with dramatic regulation win powered by special teams