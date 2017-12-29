Walleyes play for charity

A local seniors hockey team will play at the Sportsplex.

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A seniors hockey team will play on Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Langley Sportsplex to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital.

The West Coast Walleye will play the BC Rockies. All proceeds will go to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Previous story
The very best of 2017 sports…
Next story
Veloso scores twice (again) as Kootenay Ice win 4-3 over Hitmen (again)

Just Posted

Rae Kristberg Magnusson

  • 10 hours ago

 

Cecil Nicolson

  • 10 hours ago

 

William Edwin Dunham

  • 10 hours ago

 

Giants player takes to World Juniors ice

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read