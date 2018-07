Kids from novice to advanced classes participated in open wakeboard/ wakeskate event

The Sproat Lake Water Sports Association hosted a Wakeboard and Wakeskate Open competition at its waterfront facility on Sproat Lake from July 27–29.

Kids from novice to advanced competed in a variety of classes. the 10–13 year age category that happened on Saturday had about 30 kids involved.

The association hosts an event around the same time every year, sometimes provincial championships and sometimes an open competition such as last weekend.