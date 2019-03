Some familiar faces for valley residents; (l-r) Brian and Jo Watt, long time Barriere residents who no longer live in the community but regularly return for penning events, and penning competitor Mary Ann Geldhill of Heffley Creek with her big yellow companion dog.Jill Hayward photo:

With some 700 teams of three riders each competing in the BC Team Cattle Penning Double Header the weekend of Mar. 23, 24 at the North Thompson Agriplex, both riders, horses and cattle experienced some ‘down time’ between their goes in the arena.