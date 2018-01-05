Wagner hat trick leads Langley in Knights rout

Langley Trappers' Nicholas Wagner battles with Grandview Steelers' Ian Prevost during PJHL action at the George Preston Recreation Centre on Sept. 6. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

It was another franchise first for the Langley Trappers.

After earning their first-ever shutout in the final game of 2017, the expansion junior B hockey club hit the double digit mark in goals with an offensive explosion on Wednesday (Jan. 3) in a 10-1 victory at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The opponent in both historic games was the Surrey Knights.

Nicholas Wagner led the offensive onslaught with three goals and one assist while Colin Cromie finished with four assists.

Brendan Mongey (two goals, one assist) and Bradley Ewing (one goal, two assists) both had three-point games. Dustin Withrow (one goal, one assist), Michael Guzzo (one goal) Trevor Sundher (one goal) and CJ Christensen (one goal) rounded out the scoring.

Jeremy Vant Geloof was the lone Knight to beat Keaton Dyck, but the goal came midway through the third period with Surrey already trailing 7-0.

Dyck was only required to make a dozen saves in the victory as Langley pounded Surrey by a 63-13 shot advantage.

Langley has got points in six straight games, including four victories (4-0-0-2) as they improved to 11-18-1-2 and in third spot of the PJHL’s Harold Brittain Conference.

The Trappers will look to continue their hot run with a pair of games this weekend in Richmond as part of the PJHL’s Showcase event. Langley plays Aldergrove on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. and Richmond on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

gary ahuja