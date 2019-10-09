W.J. Mouat Hawks open season with win

Abby Panthers lose for first time, Bateman finishes exhibition with big win

Hawks and Islanders players battle for field position during B.C. high school football action in Abbotsford on Friday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The undefeated run for the Abbotsford Panthers senior varsity football team came to an end on Friday in Surrey.

The Panthers fell 28-6 to the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, and couldn’t overcome a first-quarter deficit that saw them down by two touchdowns early.

The bad news continued for Abbotsford, as star running back Jalem Catlin suffered an injury in the first half and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Abbotsford turned the ball over four times in the loss, and the club now drops to 2-1 in AAA regular-season play.

Abbotsford next travels to Burnaby to take on the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights (3-0) on Oct. 11.

Over at Latham Field, the W. J. Mouat Hawks opened the season with a big 44-28 win over the Nanaimo District Islanders on Friday.

Hawks quarterback Tyran Duval threw for four touchdowns and 253 yards in the win.

Dylan Kang, Dhag Mora and Seth Young all caught touchdown passes for Hawks. Young, who collected 101 yards receiving, also scored a touchdown on an interception and a fumble recovery.

Mouat was led defensively by Anthony Jaruchik (seven tackles) and Issac Whitmey (six tackles and two sacks).

The Hawks (1-0) next take on the Earl Marriott Mariners (3-0) in a battle of the only two undefeated teams in the AAA’s Pacific Division North. The game occurs in South Surrey on Oct. 11.

Meanwhile in North Vancouver, the Robert Bateman Timberwolves concluded the exhibition schedule with a big 42-13 win over the Argyle Pipers on Friday.

Bateman was down 14-13 at the half, but then exploded for three touchdowns in the third quarter to earn the win.

Star running back Phoenix Moller ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, while Jordan Fayant and Brandon Halsey also scored touchdowns in the air. Wolves quarterback Ty Martens threw for 148 yards total in the victory.

Bateman finished the five-game exhibition run at 3-2, and next opens the AA regular season at home against the Langley Saints on Oct. 11. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

For more on all the teams, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.