W.J. Mouat Hawks defeat Abbotsford Panthers in ‘Abbotsford Bowl’ game

Mouat improves to 2-0 with win, Bateman Timberwolves move to 3-0 after victory in Nanaimo

Mouat’s Caden Martens crashes through the Panthers defence during B.C. high school football action on Friday (Oct. 1). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Score the 2021 Abbotsford Bowl as a win for the W.J. Mouat Hawks.

Mouat jumped out to an early 14-0 lead against the Abbotsford Panthers on Friday (Oct. 1) at Panther Field and the team’s defence made some critical adjustments in the second half to hang for a 22-8 win.

Grade 10 running back Treyson Luesley had a breakout performance with two touchdowns in the first quarter to set the pace.

Beauty day here at @abbysenior, @mouatfootball up 7-0 early on @AbbyPanthers and threatening to add to lead after nice run by Treyson Luesley @BCHSFB pic.twitter.com/ucyvssWkf0 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) October 1, 2021

The second quarter saw the Panthers defence create some big turnovers with a pair of interceptions. One of those picks led to an estimated 80-yard touchdown run by running back Lockhart MacGreggor. The first half ended with Mouat up 14-8.

Both defences continued to control the action throughout the third quarter, but Mouat’s Caden Martens eventually rumbled in for a major early in the fourth quarter. The Hawks then got an interception of their own from Armaan Sharma, which eventually sealed the deal for Mouat.

The Hawks now improve to 2-0 in regular season play, while the Panthers drop to 0-2.

RELATED: W.J. Mouat Hawks edge Mission Roadrunners in overtime

“Great first quarter, terrible second,” Hawks coach Andrew Harder bluntly said after the game.

Harder noted that he started a number of Grade 10 players to begin the game, and was pleased with their play. However, the team struggled a bit when some of the Grade 12’s slotted in for the second quarter.

“I thought Trey [Luesley] had a heck of a game,” he said. “I was really impressed with our young guys.”

Harder said the team’s offence was sloppy at time, and the defence did miss tackles at times, but he thought they overall played solid.

The Hawks next host the G.W. Graham Grizzlies on Friday (Oct. 8) at 7 p.m., which Harder said will be a big test.

Panthers head coach Jay Fujimura gave full credit to the Hawks for the win.

“They played a really good game, they have some really quick and athletic players and they caught us on a couple of plays,” he said. “But I’m happy with the effort we put out today. I felt we showed some improvement from last week, but mistakes and turnovers will cost us and they did today.”

Fujimura was satisfied with his defence, but admitted the offence is still figuring things out.

Abbotsford next hosts Kelowna on Friday (Oct. 8) at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Robert Bateman Timberwolves keep rolling and moved to 3-0 in AA play.

Bateman defeated the John Barsby Bulldogs 35-16 in Nanaimo on Friday (Oct. 1).

More details from that game will be shared when they are made available.

The Timberwolves next host Holy Cross at Bateman Field on Friday (Oct. 8). Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.

For more, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

Panthers Ezra Lee burns through Hawks defenders on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Mouat’s Treyson Luesley battles for yardage against Abbotsford’s Max Driehorst on Friday (Oct. 1). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Mouat’s Treyson Luesley battles for yardage against Abbotsford’s Max Driehorst on Friday (Oct. 1). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford's Lockhart McGreggor goes the distance for a long rushing touchdown on Friday (Oct. 1). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Hawks battle for yards against the Panthers. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)