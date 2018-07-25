VQA bottles up Rosters 4-0

Katie Reid of Rosters, left, and Carly Bibby of VQA go up for a header in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Jen Hatten and Carla Gibson each pocketed two goals as Vernon Liquor Store VQA rattled Rosters 5-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League Masters Division play Tuesday night at Marshall Field.

Hatten jumpstarted things with a blast off her left foot top shelf. (Lean) Lena Dean came out of retirement with her first goal in a few years, outrunning the defence and planting a corker past the keeper.

Gibson then converted on a penalty kick after Bobbie Joe Gordon, playing out for the first half instead of net, was taken down inside the 18. Gibson finished with a roller right side.

Hatten and Gibson each added security snipes with some fancy running and shooting.

“Great play by all, great passing, great talking,” said VQA veteran Shelly Johnston. “Superfans were on the sideline; the alumni of Teresa Collins and Karen Benn. Shawn Nickoli played net the first half and Bobbie Jo the second. The team of Nickoli’s (Shawn and Ginger) provided lots of chances. The lovely and tireless Harmony Crockett continued to send high lofts from the side.”

VQA (4-8-1) got dynamic defence by the ‘tailed’ Leah Willinger who kept the zone clean from oncoming traffic with her team of Diana Embleton, Tania Willett and Johnston. Rosters dropped to 4-8-2.

Dr. Lee Dental Center bottled up TED United 4-1 in a showdown at scorching Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

Starting with only 10 players due to multiple injuries over the last few weeks, Dr. Lee held off an early surge from United with Lisa Arrotta making some great saves, including two on breakaways.

Inspired by the great goalkeeping, the Dental group completed some great passing from the back line through the middle with Erin Scott spotting scoring queen Del Erbenich sneaking past her check. Scott placed a lovely pass right on Erbenich’s foot and she did the rest by dancing around the defence and keeper before converting.

Just before Dr. Lee’s 11th player arrived, United levelled the score with Kyla Sherman finding the back of the net on a fray in front of Arrotta.

The Floss crew (13-1) regrouped and then Jennie Currie fed Erbenich, who had more checks following her around the field than Ronaldo. Erbenich crossed the ball along the six-yard box to find Jacquie Charvet wide open for a tap-in.

Arrotta came up big when needed in the early stages of the second half as United pressed for the equalizer.

The Dental Center went up 3-1 after Jill Rintoul stripped the ball off a defender and dished to Julie Bolton, who in turn passed back to Irene Arrotta, who then volleyed a ball across the field to Erbenich, who stepped around a few opponents and blasted a rocket top cheddar.

Erbenich finished the hat trick with about 15 minutes left after some sweet passing from Currie and Charvet.

The determined Floss crew received dynamite defence from Bobbi Cormier, Cindy Worth (first game back after six weeks) and Ronda Thomas. Dr. Lee Dental Center voted Jocelyn Baker the Player with Heart, with third-place United (10-3-1) choosing Erbenich for the same honour.

Marnie Brandle pulled a hat trick as the Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers stopped Courtesy Motor Sistas 6-2 at Marshall Field.

Brandle opened the scoring after a goal kick pass from keeper Michelle Embleton. Brandle carried the ball up the left flank and buried a long shot.

Sherry MacDonald equalized shortly after but Brandle connected with another long offering just before the break.

Jessie Bicknell made it 3-1 Controllers midway through the final 45 off a strong corner from Brandle. MacDonald pulled the Sistas (1-9-3) within one a minute later.

Elena Sookarow unleashed a hard shot from outside the six-yard box on a clever side pass from Michele Wernicke, while Brandle counted her third goal a minute later when she intercepted a clearance and went top left corner.

Amy Shupe rounded out the offence in the dying minutes on a lovely play that started with a cross from Brandle to Sookarow, who then fed the ball up the middle to Shupe, who drilled it low inside the left post.

Martina Allen, Jody Pope, and Mandy Frederick were sensational on the back line, shutting down the Sistas speedy forwards. Christyna Whieldon and Jodi Peshko were consistent all night controlling the midfield while Karen Zupp sparkled up front. Peshko was named player with the most heart for the Controllers (2-7-4) and Liz Peterson was nominated for the Sistas. Diane Neudorf assisted both MacDonald’s snipes.

The fourth-place Gray Monk Impact grounded the Shuswap Kaos 4-0 at Blackburn Park 4-0

Raegan Russell and newbie Jen Albright weaved magic up front as they were reunited after playing youth soccer together back in the day, each scoring twice.

Marla Ronnquist delivered a great left-foot cross that landed on Russell’s foot for a full volley goal, while Albright recorded an incredible goal from an impossible angle 18 yards out.

Bold defence was turned in by Christine Fraser and Lisa Boer, while Derri Ann Cooper earned the clean sheet while nursing a hip injury.

Marley Wournell supplied a deuce as the Chick Kickers stayed even with Dr. Lee by mauling the Shuswap Merlot 6-0 at Marshall.

Mel Jacobs and Jenn Kemper each connected in the first half, while Jessy Tanner and Dawn Ansdell found the net in the final half.

Lady of the Match was central midfielder Colline Johnson, who returned from a serious quad injury. Robyn Sherwood registered the shutout.