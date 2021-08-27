Volunteers needed for off-road triathlon

Want to be part of Canada’s toughest off-road triathlon without working up a sweat? Steam Donkey Racing needs volunteers for PACE Multisport Dodge City X, which takes place in Cumberland on Sept. 18.

Volunteer roles include trail marshals, Stand-up paddle-boarders, mountain biking first-aid attendants, aid station attendants and more. Volunteers will receive food and drink on race day, an opportunity to win some volunteer-only door prizes and, of course, all sorts of warm fuzzies from being part of this community-driven initiative.

To register as a volunteer, simply click the “Volunteer” link at www.dodgecityx.ca before Sept. 12. If you feel so bold, you can even sign up to compete!

Comox Valley Record