The Dodge City X is looking for volunteers. Photo supplied

Volunteers needed for off-road triathlon

Dodge City X takes place in Cumberland on Sept. 18

  • Aug. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Want to be part of Canada’s toughest off-road triathlon without working up a sweat? Steam Donkey Racing needs volunteers for PACE Multisport Dodge City X, which takes place in Cumberland on Sept. 18.

Volunteer roles include trail marshals, Stand-up paddle-boarders, mountain biking first-aid attendants, aid station attendants and more. Volunteers will receive food and drink on race day, an opportunity to win some volunteer-only door prizes and, of course, all sorts of warm fuzzies from being part of this community-driven initiative.

To register as a volunteer, simply click the “Volunteer” link at www.dodgecityx.ca before Sept. 12. If you feel so bold, you can even sign up to compete!

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
Wranglers recruit hometown boy
Next story
TransRockies Race Series cancels Kootenay events due to Covid restrictions

Just Posted