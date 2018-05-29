Volunteers needed for 2018 Wasa Lake Triathlon

Volunteers are needed at the upcoming Wasa Triathlon event on Saturday and Sunday June 9 and 10, 2018.

Competitors had to swim, bike and run during each event (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin)

Volunteers are needed at the upcoming Wasa Triathlon event on Saturday and Sunday June 9 and 10, 2018.

The annual event takes place at Wasa Lake, with four different events across several age groups. Event Organizer Charlie Cooper says it’s fun, motivating, and rewarding to be a volunteer. Volunteers also receive a shirt, Subway lunch, snacks, coffee, cold drinks and have a chance to win a prize.

2017’s event saw hundreds of participants and spectators, and Cooper says the event relies on the hard work of volunteers.

“The number of people who help out really makes the triathlon special, and everyone chips in so much, which allows the event to happen,” he said at last year’s event.

To volunteer for the TriKids event on Saturday, visit https://www.volunteersignup.org/HRCA8. To volunteer for the adult races on Sunday, visit https://www.volunteersignup.org/RYXCX.

For more information contact Charlie Cooper at charlie@rmevents.com or visit the website at http://www.rmevents.com/triathlon and the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WasaTriathlon.