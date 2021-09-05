Volleyball serves up summer fun

Drop-in volleyball returned to 100 Mile House this summer, but with an outdoor twist.
The sport, which usually runs out of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s gym, was moved outside to Centennial Park due to COVID-19. With a borrowed net and ball from the South Cariboo Rec Centre, volunteer organizer Tiffany Melvin has run the drop-in games at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday behind the tennis court. Everyone is welcome to attend regardless of their skill level.
“It’s super cool, especially during COVID. When we come out to play volleyball, it’s just volleyball, no one talks about COVID, we’re just there to have fun and catch up,” Melvin, 25, said. “All walks of life are coming out to play volleyball.”
The sport had seen a decrease in numbers before Melvin took over four years ago. Since then there has been an explosion of interest, with 12 to 25 people coming regularly.
“The town is expanding but I find the people who come to volleyball help keep 100 Mile House’s small-town feel,” Melvin said.
Melvin, who works as a clerk at Canada Post, said the event is open to everyone. When she first started playing seven years ago, she was intimidated by being the youngest on the court. But everyone was so welcoming she never left. Part of the success of the program, she said, is because the game is more about having fun than following the rules.
Melvin hopes to keep the program going into the fall and winter, but move it back indoors at PSO, unless COVID doesn’t allow it.
“In 100 Mile House, things are very seniors oriented and there’s not a whole lot to do for young people in the winter. I find in the winter we have so many people coming out when it gets cold,” Melvin said. “The people who come are younger and say it’s nice to meet someone in our age group, so I think it’s important as a way to get out and meet new people in the area.”
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.