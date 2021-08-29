Volleyball club serving up fall action in Nanaimo

The Mariners Volleyball Club offers programs for children and teens in Grades 3-12 and U23 women. (News Bulletin file photo)

There are opportunities to play volleyball year-round in Nanaimo, and the Mariners Volleyball Club is excited about providing coaching and court time this fall.

The club has programs for children and teens in Grades 3-12 starting in September, as well as a new women’s U23 program.

The Mariners Volleyball Club ran programs last fall during the pandemic and was able to carry on through the winter and spring, as well.

“We really filled a gap that was needed with a lack of school sports and opportunities for youths to stay active,” said Shawn Owen, president of the Mariners Volleyball Club, in a press release. “This year we are hoping to build off the success of last year and continue to expand our outreach to youths within the Nanaimo area.”

The club says its programs “support” high school athletics and introduce younger athletes to the sport.

The fall programs will deliver “a well-balanced curriculum of technical and tactical skill acquisition and development through a ‘games approach’ to training,” noted the release, adding that the club is suitable for both beginners and high-calibre athletes.

“Now more than ever, our youths need a positive outlet to relieve stress, be active and socialize with their friends and fellow athletes,” Owen said. “We strive to provide that outlet to athletes young and mature to express themselves in a healthy and positive manner.”

For more information, visit www.marinersvolleyballclub.ca or e-mail info@marinersvolleyballclub.ca.

sports@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin