Volleyball camp offers skill development and fun

The Comox Valley Volleyball Camp is excited to provide athletes with an opportunity to play, improve and excel at this awesome sport. Both this and the summer camp are the longest running volleyball camps in the North Island.

The camp will be held at Highland Secondary on Dec. 23 and 24.

“It is really exciting to offer this two-day camp in December,” said Brian Stevens, camp co-ordinator. “My passion is coaching young athletes, seeing them improve their skills, and have fun while doing it.”

There are two sessions of the camp available to accommodate a wide range of ages and skill levels. The Youth Session, for boys and girls Grades 5-8, will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The Elite Session, for boys and girls Grades 9-12, will run from 1-4 p.m.

Both sessions will focus on technical skill development, game play knowledge, tons of touches with the ball, and of course fun. The elite session will also have a strong focus on position specific play and game strategy components.

Stevens has five years of CIS (University) playing experience, five years of coaching Team BC (including Canada Games), assistant coached at Camosun College, many years of club and high school coaching, and many years of individual athlete training/development.

There will be a strong collection of Valley-raised coaches facilitating the camp. Current and former university athletes will be providing their expertise and enthusiasm at the camp.

“Each coach at the camp are excellent athletes and love working with young athletes. They all really enjoy coaching and interacting with the campers.”

The camp is $60, or $30 for one session. You can register your son/daughter by contacting Stevens at bdstevens@hotmail.com or by calling (250) 339-0434. A registration form will be e-mailed.

This camp is a great opportunity to further your volleyball development, prepare for club, meet some new people, and have a great time. Be sure to register soon.