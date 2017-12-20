VIU women’s soccer program hosts ID camp

The VIU women’s soccer program hosts an ID Camp Jan. 3 in Nanaimo. Photo supplied

The Vancouver Island University Mariners women's soccer program is hosting an ID Camp Jan. 3.

The camp offers younger female athletes who aspire to play varsity soccer an opportunity to showcase their abilities. It is also a chance for players to gain the experience of playing in a college training environment that breaks down the game tactically, and also embraces the holistic side of team sports.

Led by head coach Kevin Lindo, participants will have an opportunity to meet the technical team, current players and athletic trainers.

Camp content will include but not be limited to:

•Phases of play: Defending in units, attacking in central and wide areas, playing out of the defence;

•Technique and skill evaluations;

•Game play – small-sided and 11v11;

•Separate goalkeeper training;

•Mental training;

•Opportunity for Q & A;

•Athletic testing;

•Injury prevention;

•Each player will receive a feedback analysis form.

The camp runs from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Merle Logan turf on Dorman Road in Nanaimo. Check in from 9-9:30 a.m.

Cost is $65. The target audience is 15-18 years. Those outside this age bracket are asked to contact Lindo directly.

Participants will be emailed the itinerary closer to the time. Register via the link below. For any questions, email Kevin.lindo@viu.ca

http://mariners.viu.ca/news/2017/11/19/womens-soccer-events-id-campinter-squad/