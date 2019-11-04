VIU women’s basketball team starts with back-to-back wins

(GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin) VIU Mariners player Avery Snider gets past Douglas Royals opponent Sydney Fraess en route to the basket during PacWest play Friday night at the Vancouver Island University gym.

Vancouver Island University’s basketball teams were inspired by thoughts of the post-season, but reminded that there’s a long way to go first.

The VIU Mariners men’s and women’s basketball teams held their PacWest home openers Friday night at the Vancouver Island University gym, with one of the attractions a national-championship banner-raising to celebrate the achievement of the 2018-19 men’s team.

After that, it was on to 2019-20. The Mariners men dropped their opener 105-85 to the Douglas Royals, but responded the next day with a 75-68 win against the Capilano Blues. Brett Christensen and Landon Radliff each scored 20 points in the home opener and Tyus Barfoot had 15 points and nine rebounds. The next day, Radliff had 23, Barfoot had 11 points and 16 boards and Jake Cowley scored 13.

The VIU women won their opener Friday against the Royals by a 64-56 score and were more thorough the next day with an 87-53 blowout win against Cap. Avery Snider led her team to victory in the opener with 15 points and nine rebounds and Danielle Vanbergen had 10 points and nine boards. The next day against the Blues, Amber Lease scored 17 points, Snider had 16 points and eight boards, Vanbergen scored 12 and Kayla Gregory had 11 points and eight rebounds.

GAME ON … The Mariners basketball teams visit the Columbia Bible College Bearcats on Friday, Nov. 8, and then the Okanagan College Coyotes on Saturday.

