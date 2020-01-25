VIU volleyball wins all its matches

VIU’s volleyball teams had the energy to play above the net on their longest road trip of the PacWest season.

Vancouver Island University’s men’s and women’s v-ball teams defeated the College of the Rockies Avalanche on Friday and Saturday in Pacific Western Athletic Association play.

The undefeated VIU Mariners (19-0) women needed four sets to get past the Avs on Friday, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, but were winners in straight sets in Saturday’s rematch, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18. Danielle Groenendijk led the Mariners in both matches with 13 kills on Friday and 15 more on Saturday, while Karoline Tormena added 18 digs on Saturday.

The VIU men (15-4), meanwhile, kept pace in a first-place tie atop the PacWest standings with a four-set win Friday, 29-17, 20-25, 29-27, 25-17, and then a five-set victory Saturday, 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 21-25, 15-13. In the first match, Scott Irvine had 14 kills and in the five-set match, Braydon Brouwer and Dario De Quieroz-Pereira each provided 16 kills.

GAME ON … The Mariners are on the road again next weekend (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) for matches in Abbotsford against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, then return home to face the Capilano Blues on Feb. 8-9.

