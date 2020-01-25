VIU volleyball wins all its matches

Mariners sweep past College of the Rockies Avalanche on lengthy road trip

  • Jan. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

VIU’s volleyball teams had the energy to play above the net on their longest road trip of the PacWest season.

Vancouver Island University’s men’s and women’s v-ball teams defeated the College of the Rockies Avalanche on Friday and Saturday in Pacific Western Athletic Association play.

The undefeated VIU Mariners (19-0) women needed four sets to get past the Avs on Friday, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, but were winners in straight sets in Saturday’s rematch, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18. Danielle Groenendijk led the Mariners in both matches with 13 kills on Friday and 15 more on Saturday, while Karoline Tormena added 18 digs on Saturday.

The VIU men (15-4), meanwhile, kept pace in a first-place tie atop the PacWest standings with a four-set win Friday, 29-17, 20-25, 29-27, 25-17, and then a five-set victory Saturday, 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 21-25, 15-13. In the first match, Scott Irvine had 14 kills and in the five-set match, Braydon Brouwer and Dario De Quieroz-Pereira each provided 16 kills.

GAME ON … The Mariners are on the road again next weekend (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) for matches in Abbotsford against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, then return home to face the Capilano Blues on Feb. 8-9.

