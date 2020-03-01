VIU Mariners women back-to-back basketball champs

VIU Mariners player Danielle Vanbergen assesses the court during Saturday’s PacWest championship game against the Capilano Blues in North Vancouver. (Capilano Blues photo)

The VIU Mariners women’s basketball team was going to be hosting nationals no matter what, but now they get to do so as PacWest champions.

The Vancouver Island University Mariners were able to defeat the Capilano Blues 60-53 in the Pacific Western Athletic Association gold-medal final Saturday in Cap’s home gym in North Vancouver.

Tournament MVP Shayce Johnston was a force for the M’s with 16 points and eight rebounds and Danielle Vanbergen added nine points.

The day before, VIU’s women dominated the Camosun Chargers 74-51 in the semifinals, with Amber Lease scoring 15 points and Johnston adding 14 and 12.

In addition to MVP Johnston, the Mariners had two tournament all-stars, Lease and Madeline Hart.

Meanwhile, VIU’s men’s basketball team also gets to stretch its season all the way to nationals. The Mariners earned silver medals Saturday night in North Van as they lost 97-89 to the Douglas Royals, and get a wild-card berth to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships this month in Toronto.

In the final, Tyus Barfoot scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Cameron Gay supplied 22 points and Landon Radliff finished with 18.

The day before, the Mariners men beat the Okanagan College Coyotes 88-80 in the semifinals. Radliff scored 22 in that one, Barfoot had 14 points and 16 boards and Brett Christensen and Tori Odom scored 15 points apiece.

Gay and Barfoot were selected tournament all-stars.

GAME ON … The CCAA women’s basketball championships take place March 19-21 at Vancouver Island University and the CCAA men’s basketball championships are March 19-21 at Humber College.

