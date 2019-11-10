VIU Mariners soccer teams both earn silver medals at nationals

Vancouver Island University's soccer sides stretch their seasons all the way to championship finals

Dynamiques de Sainte-Foy player Léa Girard, left, and VIU Mariners opponent Larissa Stefanek vie for the ball during the CCAA national final Nov. 9 in Edmonton. (CCAA photo)

Both VIU Mariners soccer teams stretched their seasons as far as they could, to the CCAA championship finals.

Vancouver Island University’s women’s and men’s soccer sides each won silver medals at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national championships this weekend.

The VIU women were defeated 3-0 by the Dynamiques de Sainte-Foy on Saturday in Edmonton.

The final was played in the cold and snow and the Mariners got down early and couldn’t manage to get back in it. Cara Dunlop was chosen player of the match for VIU and Chloe Gummer and Saki Meshida were chosen tournament all-stars. As well, the Mariners received the CCAA Exemplary Leadership Award as the tourney’s most sportsmanlike team.

The women defeated the Saint-Lambert Cavaliers 2-1 after penalty kicks in the semifinals Nov. 6 in Oshawa after defeating the Seneca Sting 3-2 in the quarterfinals the day before.

The VIU men, meanwhile, were edged 3-2 by the Durham Lords in their national final in Oshawa on Saturday. The host team was up 2-0 at half and was able to hang on, though the M’s twice drew within one as Cole Senchar and Michael Heppelle scored second-half goals. Heppelle was chosen man of the match for VIU and Shun Takano, Diego Corlazzoli and Grayson Chalifoux all earned tournament all-star nods.

The VIU men defeated the Humber Hawks 2-1 in penalty kicks in the semifinals Nov. 6 in Edmonton. The M’s men had gotten past the Lethbridge Kodiaks 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Nov. 5.

CCAA All-Canadians were revealed last week. VIU Mariners women Kanae Yamamoto and Gummer were selected for the honour, as was VIU men’s player Takano.

