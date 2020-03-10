University of Victoria Vikes goalie Daniel Paul stops VIU Mariners player Gavin Rauser during a B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League game earlier this month at Frank Crane Arena. (Corey Shaw photo)

VIU Mariners skate into post-season action

VIU will face SFU in a best-of-three this coming weekend, March 13-15, in Burnaby

  • Mar. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Vancouver Island University Mariners will have to raise their game in the playoffs to compete with the league’s hottest team.

VIU (13-9-0-2) will take on the SFU Clan (15-7-0-2) in a best-of-three series in Burnaby from Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, in B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League action. SFU defeated VIU 9-1 in the regular-season finale Saturday and is 9-2 in 2020.

In other BCIHL news, VIU’s Garrett Dunlop was chosen a first-team all-star after finishing second in the league in goals (15), assists (19), points (34) and penalty minutes (64) and Gage Colpron was chosen as the league’s Most Sportsmanlike Player after finishing with zero penalty minutes over 22 games. Colpron was 12th in league scoring with 21 points.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
Rope Rippers, Wheat Kings take WLMHA midget and bantam division championships

Just Posted

Most Read