VIU Mariners skate into post-season action

VIU will face SFU in a best-of-three this coming weekend, March 13-15, in Burnaby

The Vancouver Island University Mariners will have to raise their game in the playoffs to compete with the league’s hottest team.

VIU (13-9-0-2) will take on the SFU Clan (15-7-0-2) in a best-of-three series in Burnaby from Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, in B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League action. SFU defeated VIU 9-1 in the regular-season finale Saturday and is 9-2 in 2020.

In other BCIHL news, VIU’s Garrett Dunlop was chosen a first-team all-star after finishing second in the league in goals (15), assists (19), points (34) and penalty minutes (64) and Gage Colpron was chosen as the league’s Most Sportsmanlike Player after finishing with zero penalty minutes over 22 games. Colpron was 12th in league scoring with 21 points.

