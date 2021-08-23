VIU Mariners see game action as they prepare for long-awaited soccer season

VIU Mariners soccer player Kate Reynolds, back, vies for the ball against a Thompson Rivers University opponent during Saturday’s exhibition at Merle Logan Field. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island University’s sports programs are making a comeback and soccer teams are already getting out onto the pitch to play.

VIU’s women’s soccer team played home exhibition games last week and the men’s soccer team was set to play a home exhibition Monday after press time.

The VIU Mariners women were defeated 2-1 by the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on Saturday morning, and VIU coach Kevin Lindo said his team “can take a huge amount of positives” from the game.

“We were way out of our comfort zone. TRU is a great team, well organized, incredibly fit and just really put it to us, especially in the first half, so it was really an excellent challenge for us and I’m so happy our athletes rose to it in the second half,” Lindo said.

Both VIU soccer teams won national silver medals in 2019, but the Pacific Western Athletic Association and Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association seasons were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

GAME ON … The Mariners will begin the PacWest regular season Sept. 18 with away games against the Capilano Blues, and will play their home openers Sept. 19 against the Langara Falcons.

