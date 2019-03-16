VIU Mariners men’s team takes 2019 national basketball title

Vancouver Island University Mariners men’s team celebrates a win this week at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball championships in Langley. (CCAA photo)

The Vancouver Island University Mariners men’s basketball team is king of the hoops hill.

The Mariners squeaked out an 85-82 win over the Sheridan Bruins at the Langley Event Centre Saturday night, taking home the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national title.

Going into halftime, the Mariners held a 45-38 lead.

The game was close in the fourth quarter, with VIU holding a slim 81-80 lead with 15.6 seconds left in the game, but VIU guard Landon Radliff sank a pair of free throws to put the team up 83-80. However, the Mariners fouled a Sheridan player with 3.2 seconds left, beyond the three-point line, leading to the Bruins shooting three free throws; they sunk two of three.

The Bruins fouled the Mariners on the subsequent possession and guard Harry Fayle made both free throws to clinch the title for VIU.

More to come.

