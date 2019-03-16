VIU Mariners men’s team takes 2019 national basketball title

The Vancouver Island University Mariners men’s basketball team is king of the hoops hill.
The Mariners squeaked out an 85-82 win over the Sheridan Bruins at the Langley Event Centre Saturday night, taking home the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national title.
Going into halftime, the Mariners held a 45-38 lead.
The game was close in the fourth quarter, with VIU holding a slim 81-80 lead with 15.6 seconds left in the game, but VIU guard Landon Radliff sank a pair of free throws to put the team up 83-80. However, the Mariners fouled a Sheridan player with 3.2 seconds left, beyond the three-point line, leading to the Bruins shooting three free throws; they sunk two of three.
The Bruins fouled the Mariners on the subsequent possession and guard Harry Fayle made both free throws to clinch the title for VIU.
