VIU Mariners favoured at soccer provincials

Women's soccer team goes into PacWest tournament as the No. 1 seed

VIU Mariners player Maddy Dawson vies for the ball during a game earlier this season at NDSS Community Field. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

The Vancouver Island University Mariners women’s soccer team will have a chance to play for a provincial championship.

The M’s are the No. 1 seed in the Pacific Western Athletic Associatioin and they have a bye directly into the championship game this Saturday, Oct. 27, at provincials on the mainland. Capilano University is hosting, but in Burnaby.

VIU will take on either the No. 2-seeded Douglas Royals or the No. 3-seeded Capilano Blues. Those teams will play a semifinal the day before. If Douglas wins that semi, VIU will be assured a berth in nationals as the Royals are this year’s host team.

This past weekend, the Mariners (5-2-5) finished their regular season with a win and a tie against the Blues, coming out on top 3-1 on Saturday and then drawing 3-3 on Sunday at NDSS Community Field.

VIU’s women were honoured with three major PacWest awards, with Chloe Gummer earning Player of the Year, Cara Dunlop winning Rookie of the Year and Kevin Lindo chosen Coach of the Year.

The Mariners men’s team (1-9-2) did not qualify for the PacWest playoffs.