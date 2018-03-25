VIU Mariners baseball team starts season with a sweep

M's win all four against Calgary Dinos on Saturday and Sunday at Serauxmen Stadium

University of Calgary Dinos catcher Aaron Bender isn’t thrown the ball in time, allowing Vancouver Island University Mariners baserunner Jordan Moffat to score what ended up being the winning run Sunday at Serauxmen Stadium. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The VIU Mariners baseball team started the season with a little spring cleaning: a sweep.

Vancouver Island University’s baseball club won all four of its games against the University of Calgary Dinos to begin the Canadian College Baseball Conference season on Saturday and Sunday at Serauxmen Stadium.

The M’s won by scores of 7-3 and 6-4 on Saturday, won 6-5 in extra innings in Sunday’s early game and capped the weekend with a 4-3 victory.

“It was pretty good,” said Nick Salahub, VIU manager. “There’s definitely room for improvement there. We definitely didn’t play perfect there, but I think we took advantage of the mistakes and the opportunities they gave us.”

He said VIU’s defence kept things clean and the bullpen performed well, as expected.

“The hitting will hopefully come around. We’ve been doing better offensively than this weekend the whole year, so if that picks up to where it should be and the defence and bullpen stay where it is, we should keep doing good,” Salahub said.

He was happy to see guys rewarded for efforts so far in spring training, as he said the Mariners have become united through their hard work. The manager saw nervous excitement for opening weekend, but he said that should be the case when guys work hard toward the start of the season and then that day finally arrives.

“It’s a great way to start the season. I know there was a lot of nerves,” Salahub said. “We had a lot of guys in the game and a lot of guys had their first college experience.”

In the season opener, Nathan Wedgewood was the winning pitcher after throwing four innings of shutout relief. Dylan Kirby had three RBIs in his debut with the team, Liam Ballance went 3-for-3 and Bryan O’Hara, Brodan Bydeweg and Lucas Galloway each had two hits.

In Saturday’s late game, Galloway had two RBIs and Austin Hammond threw three innings of shutout relief for the win.

Statistics from Sunday’s games weren’t available at press time, but this article will be updated when stats become available.

GAME ON … The Mariners host the Okanagan Coyotes on Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1. Saturday’s games are at 12:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. and Sunday’s games are at 11:05 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. Admission is free.

