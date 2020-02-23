VIU Mariners add provincial championship to undefeated season

VIU Mariners player Danielle Groenendijk celebrates a point with teammates during the PacWest final on Saturday in New Westminster. (Douglas College Student Services photo)

Vancouver Island University’s women’s volleyball team continued its dominance over the PacWest at provincials this past weekend.

The VIU Mariners won gold at the Pacific Western Athletic Association championships Saturday in New Westminster, getting past the Camosun Chargers in an all-Island final in four sets, 25-9, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19.

Karoline Tormena was VIU’s player of the match with 22 kills in the final, while Danielle Groenendijk had 12 kills and 12 digs.

The Mariners secured a berth at nationals the day before with a convincing straight-sets victory over the Fraser Valley Cascades in the semifinals, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.

Tormena was chosen tournament MVP and Amanda Dobbyn and Groenendijk were selected as all-stars.

The Mariners and Chargers will compete at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships March 11-14 at Cégep Garneau in Quebec.

VIU’s men’s volleyball team finished fourth at provincials this past weekend in New West, losing to the eventual PacWest champions, the Capilano Blues, in the semifinals in five sets, 23-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 17-15, and then dropping the bronze-medal match to the top-seeded Douglas Royals, also in five sets, 20-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13.

