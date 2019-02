VIU Mariners player Gavin Rauser tries for a deke during a B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League game last month at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Fittingly, the final regular-season games are the biggest for Vancouver Island University’s hockey team.

The M’s need two wins this weekend to keep themselves in the running for second place and home ice in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League post-season.

The Mariners host the SFU Clan on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7:15 p.m. at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, then face the first-place Trinity Western University Spartans on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 7:15 p.m. at the NIC.