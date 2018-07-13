Virtanen rolls to Italy

Abbotsford's Stefan Virtanen will suit up for Team Canada at the Federation of International Roller Sports World Championships this month in Italy.

Abbotsford’s Stefan Virtanen and Langley native Matt Garb are set to don the red and white again at the Federation of International Roller Sports World Championships, which run from July 12 to 30 in Italy.

The duo are fresh off a silver medal performance with the Pure Maple team at the North American Roller Hockey Championships earlier this year.

Virtanen and Garb will both suit up for Team Canada in the men’s tournament at the event, which also features tournaments for junior men, junior women and women.

The Team Canada men’s squad is aiming to bounce back after a loss to the Czech Republic in last year’s bronze medal game. The women look to continue their winning ways, after earning gold in 2016 and bronze in 2017.

For more on the event, visit worldskate.org.