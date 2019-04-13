Vipers fall to Prince George in game one

The Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings are duking it out in a defensive matchup to open up the Fred Page Cup Finals.

In the end, Ben Brar scored the game winner with 7 minutes left as PG took game one by a 3-1 score.

The Vipers did well in the first period of keeping the Spruce Kings at bay, as they tried to spark their capacity crowd early on. The Vipers had the best chance to score early as a Jack Judson point shot deflected off a crowd, went through the legs of Logan Neaton and just passed the goal post and rolled wide. Aidan Porter stood tall at the other end making 7 saves in a scoreless opening period.

In the second, the Vipers had a good opportunity with an early powerplay but Neaton made a good save as the Vipers couldn’t find the rebound and the penalty was killed off. Prince George opened the scoring as Nolan Welsh centered a puck that was tapped in by Lucas Vanroboys to make it 1-0. The Vipers had a great chance a few moments later as Jack Judson carried into the zone and ripped a shot that collided with the cross bar to keep Vernon off the board after 2 periods.

In the third period, the Vipers pushed the pace and had a number of good looks from the likes of Matt Kowalski and Jagger Williamson. The Vipers finally got a bounce they were looking for as a shot from Jack Judson deflected in off Jesse Lansdell to make it 1-1. Shortly after the Spruce Kings re-took the lead as a Chong Minn Lee shot was deflected by Ben Brar to make it 2-1. The Vipers had a few more good looks as they pushed to equalize but just couldn’t get the result they were looking for. A Ben Poisson clearing attempt found the empty net late in the game to make the final 3-1.

Game 2 will go Saturday night at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

