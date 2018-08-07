Vintage Porsche owner is off to the races

Ewen Dobbie will take his 1959 coupe onto the race track.

Ewen Dobbie's 1959 Porsche 356A Coupe will race at the B.C. Historic Motor Races Aug. 19 to 20.

A Langley resident will take his 1959 Porsche out on the track for western Canada’s biggest vintage racing event this August at Mission Raceway Park.

Ewen Dobbie’s blue-and-white Porsche 356A Coupe will take part in the B.C. Historic Motor Races (BCHMR) Aug. 18 to 19.

The BCHMR has been running since 1981, starting the Westwood track in Coquitlam, before moving to Mission a few years later.

There are typically about 100 vintage and historic racing cars at one of their events, along with several thousand spectators.

The races on the coming weekend will include several types of events, and the Ride in a Real Racng Car fundraiser will also be back, which allows fans to take to the track with a racing driver during the lunch break on each day.

A 120-car display will be featured in a special spectator area, known as The Field of Dreams, creating a unique show of its own.