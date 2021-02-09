Vinge the top Comox Valley runner in Cobble Hill 10k

The Cobble Hill 10k is the second instalment of the Vancouver Island Race Series, and things are heating up.

Comox Valley runner Derek Vinge, pictured at the 2019 Dodge City X, was the fastest local in the Cobble Hill virtual 10k, with a time of 34:21. Photo: Sarah Vallintine

More than 500 runners from across Vancouver Island stepped up and delivered some blazing fast times. The stipulation for this virtual race was that runners must include at least one hill in their chosen route.

More than 30 local runners participated, and the Comox Valley Road Runners had some strong results. The top local runner was Derek Vinge, placing eighth overall and third in his age division, with a time of 34:21. Jordan Brietzke narrowly edged out Jonathan Noel to take fifth in their division in 37:26. Noel took sixth in 37:32. The top local woman was Jamie Wigmore, who placed eighth overall and won her division in 41:47. Hot on her heels was Andrea Wilson, who finished seconds behind in 41:58 to place 10th overall and second in her category.

There were many other notable results. CVRR president Rob Kelly won his category in 39:52. Just behind were Derek Brenchley and Danny Keyes, who went one-two in their division in times of 40:07 and 40:50 respectively. Derek Richmond also ran a stout time, winning his division in 46:27. Wayne Crowe finished second in his category, while Kala-Dawn Larsen and Zina Richmond both took fifth in their categories. Sheila Van Gisbergen also ran well to take fourth in her category.

The photo challenge for this event was to take a creative photo of an old pair of running shoes. Once again, locals also did well in the photo challenge with Amanda Rideout of Comox earning a place as runner-up.

The CVRR 5k Running Clinic is ongoing, with virtual presentations and virtual runs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. through to March 20. The clinic caps off with a Virtual 5k Fun Run that will be open to clinic participants and the public.

The Comox Valley RV Half Marathon will also be taking place as a virtual event this year. Participants can register online and complete the run any time between March 17 and 24.

To find out more about these great events or to register, go to cvrr.ca

