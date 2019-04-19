VIMX Island Series Round 2 another great weekend at the Campbell River track

Round two of the Vancouver Island Motocross Association’s Island Series went off this past weekend up at the Campbell River Motocross Track, and although the weather was threatening to put a damper on the situation, it mostly held off and much racing fun was had by participants and fans alike.
“It was a fun weekend with a great turnout, and, most importantly, no injuries,” says Andrea Drake with Campbell River Motocross, adding that it was nice to see ATVs added to a Campbell River event for the first time in two classes: small wheel and big wheel.
Check out some of the action!
Results from the weekend’s event are as follows:
50cc (4-6)
1. Baelen Macklem
2. Ryder Aigner
3. Cooper Dockendorf
50cc (7-8)
1. Felix Marson
2. Christopher Wiltsey
3. Traden Ostertag
Supermini
1. Zane Mallafont
2. Ryder Wilson
3. Sam Baker
Plus 40
1. Dave Picard
2. Geoff Brown
3. Mike Voysey
Plus 30
1. Nick Syrotuck
2. Chris Westgate
3. Alex Panek
65cc (7-9)
1. Jayden Debodt
2. Asher Brown
3. Grady Bertrand
65cc (10-11)
1. Ryley Laboucane
2. Carter Mackay
3. Marshall Camplair
Ladies
1. Camille Bunko
2. Maia Kerr
3. Jordan Finn
Beginner Open
1. Ben Hilber
2. Gage Dirks
3. Chris Ostertag
Youth Open
1. Tyler Yates
2. Joe Nikirk
3. Jason Abernathy
Schoolboy
1. Ryan Fawbert
2. Kolten Peters
3. Ty Cyr
85cc (7-11)
1. Ryder Wilson
2. Maxtin Northey
3. Marshall Camplair
85cc (12-16)
1. Zane Mellafont
2. Sam Baker
3. Charlie Roberts
Vet Junior
1. Dennis Mcdonald
2. Mike Voysey
3. Ryan Cooper
Vet Master
1. Chris Westgate
2. Alex Panek
3. Coleton Mclean
Junior Open
1. Ryder Roth
2. Drake Richmond
3. Kolten Peters
Intermediate Open
1. Tyler Yates
2. Wyatt Youland
Pro Open
1. Dylan Hansen
2. Nick Syrotuck
3. Joe Nikirk
miked@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter