VIMX Island Series Round 2 another great weekend at the Campbell River track

The juniors get ready at the line on Sunday during Round two of the Vancouver Island Motocross Association’s Island Series. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Round two of the Vancouver Island Motocross Association’s Island Series went off this past weekend up at the Campbell River Motocross Track, and although the weather was threatening to put a damper on the situation, it mostly held off and much racing fun was had by participants and fans alike.

“It was a fun weekend with a great turnout, and, most importantly, no injuries,” says Andrea Drake with Campbell River Motocross, adding that it was nice to see ATVs added to a Campbell River event for the first time in two classes: small wheel and big wheel.

Results from the weekend’s event are as follows:

50cc (4-6)

1. Baelen Macklem

2. Ryder Aigner

3. Cooper Dockendorf

50cc (7-8)

1. Felix Marson

2. Christopher Wiltsey

3. Traden Ostertag

Supermini

1. Zane Mallafont

2. Ryder Wilson

3. Sam Baker

Plus 40

1. Dave Picard

2. Geoff Brown

3. Mike Voysey

Plus 30

1. Nick Syrotuck

2. Chris Westgate

3. Alex Panek

65cc (7-9)

1. Jayden Debodt

2. Asher Brown

3. Grady Bertrand

65cc (10-11)

1. Ryley Laboucane

2. Carter Mackay

3. Marshall Camplair

Ladies

1. Camille Bunko

2. Maia Kerr

3. Jordan Finn

Beginner Open

1. Ben Hilber

2. Gage Dirks

3. Chris Ostertag

Youth Open

1. Tyler Yates

2. Joe Nikirk

3. Jason Abernathy

Schoolboy

1. Ryan Fawbert

2. Kolten Peters

3. Ty Cyr

85cc (7-11)

1. Ryder Wilson

2. Maxtin Northey

3. Marshall Camplair

85cc (12-16)

1. Zane Mellafont

2. Sam Baker

3. Charlie Roberts

Vet Junior

1. Dennis Mcdonald

2. Mike Voysey

3. Ryan Cooper

Vet Master

1. Chris Westgate

2. Alex Panek

3. Coleton Mclean

Junior Open

1. Ryder Roth

2. Drake Richmond

3. Kolten Peters

Intermediate Open

1. Tyler Yates

2. Wyatt Youland

Pro Open

1. Dylan Hansen

2. Nick Syrotuck

3. Joe Nikirk

