VIJHL’s Oceanside Generals sign Campbell River forward

Nolan Wyatt is the Oceanside Generals’ first signing in the off-season. (Generals photo)

The Oceanside Generals have signed forward Nolan Wyatt for the coming 2020-21 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

The 17-year-old forward from Campbell River played with the North Island Silvertips in the BC Major Midget Hockey League last season. In 37 games, he tallied 18 points for the Silvertipes with eight goals and 10 assists.

Wyatt also suited up with the Generals in three games as an affiliate player last season and picked up an assist.

READ MORE: Generals ready to battle Storm in VIJHL North Division final

“We are very excited to have Nolan and his family joining the Oceanside Generals,” said Generals general manager Andrew Riddell. “Nolan has an incredible hockey IQ and is an excellent skater, all of which goes along with an overwhelming work ethic. We look forward to Nolan making an immediate impact in our forward group next season.”

The Generals finished first in the North Island Division in the regular season. They reached the North Division playoff final against the Campbell River Storm but the seven-game series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Generals have lost some senior key players and are now working hard to fill those shoes for the coming campaign.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News