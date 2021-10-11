VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers win two in a row

The Port Alberni Bombers have a winning streak.

The team hosted a wild game against the Peninsula Panthers on Oct. 6 and came out with a 4-3 win. The Panthers took a 3-0 lead early in the game, but the Bombers tied things up in the third before Bombers forward Jaydon Merritt scored the game-winning goal with just over a minute left to play. Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro recorded his first win in a Bombers uniform, stopping 30 of the 33 shots that he faced.

The Bombers won their second game in a row by defeating the Saanich Predators 5-2 on Saturday night.

With the two victories, the Bombers improve to 3-5-1 on the season. They will travel to Campbell River on Friday, Oct. 15 to battle the Storm.

On Oct. 16, the VIJHL’s two newest teams will square off as the Lake Cowichan Kraken visit Port Alberni. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

Alberni Valley News