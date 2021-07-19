VIJHL: Oceanside Generals add d-man Cook for 2021-22 campaign

Aidan Cook will man the blueline for the Oceanside Generals this coming season. (Submitted photo)

The Oceanside Generals have added defenceman Aidan Cook for the coming 2021-22 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

The 17-year-old was acquired from the Comox Glacier Kings for a player development fee. The Nanaimo product played 36 games with the North Island Silvertips U18 squad during the 2019-20 season.

Cook then joined the Kerry Park Islanders but was traded to the Comox Valley Glacier Kings last month.

The Generals have been preparing for the coming VIJHL season. They are now looking for billet homes for their out-of-town players.

READ MORE: Oceanside Generals graduating defender feels ‘robbed’ with ending of VIJHL season

Billet families, one of the cornerstones of junior hockey, receive a monthly stipend of $600 and two tickets for each home game.

Players will be in need of homes from the end of August through to the end of the season in March. Contact Tara Hannibal at 250-619-6409 or by email tarahannibal4@gmail.com for more information.

The coming VIJHL season will see two new franchises, Lake Cowichan Kraken and the Port Alberni Bombers. They league now has 11 teams for the 2021-22 season, which starts on Sept. 8.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News