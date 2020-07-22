VIJHL: Generals get two more veterans back

Forward Greyson Weme and defenceman Trey Boylan are back in the Oceanside Generals lineup for the coming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (File photo)

The Oceanside Generals will have two more key veterans, Greyson Weme and Trey Boylan, back in the lineup for the coming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

Forward Weme was an integral component in the Generals offence last season. He notched 22 points, with 11 goals and 11 assists in 37 games.

Boylan will man the blue-line for the Generals again. In 43 games last season, he tallied 19 points.

The Generals are now busy preparing to get back on the ice. They’ve been given tentative ice times at Oceanside Place next month — Aug. 3-4 and Aug. 6-7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 from 10:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Generals are also looking for billet homes in Parksville and Nanaimo starting August until the end of the season.

Anyone interested in offering their homes for players can contact Tara Hannibal at 250-619-6409 for information.

BCHL plans Dec. 1 start

Meanwhile, the BC Hockey League recently announced that it plans to start the 2020-21 regular season on Dec. 1, pending approval from the Provincial Health Office.

“We’ve been having discussions with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture since March around a safe return to play,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb.

“The PHO has indicated to us that waiting until December gives us the best chance at ensuring we have an uninterrupted season, while also maximizing the amount of regular-season games we’ll be able to play.”

A full schedule with a December start date will be announced at a later date. The pushback to Dec. 1 aligns with the NHL’s plan to start their 2020-21 season.

“The reality is that, for us to be able to operate, we need to have fans in our buildings,” said Chairman of the BCHL Board of Directors Graham Fraser.

“It became clear from our discussions with the PHO that the best way to accomplish this would be to delay the start of our season to give them time to assess the effects of a potential second wave of COVID-19 during flu season.”

