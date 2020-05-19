VIJHL Generals continue to add talented young players

Kamloops product Brian Monteith will man the pipes for the Oceanside Generals this coming season. (Generals Facebook Photo)

The Oceanside Generals continue recruiting new players for the 2020-21 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

The Generals have signed forward Nolan Wyatt from Campbell River and goaltender Bailey Monteith from Kamloops.

The Generals finished first in the North Island Division in the regular season during the 2019-20 campaign, reaching the North Division playoff final against the Campbell River Storm but the seven-game series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve lost some senior key players and are now working hard to fill those slots. Both Wyatt and Monteith are expected to fit in nicely with the Generals game plan for the coming VIJHL campaign.

The 17-year-old Wyatt played with the North Island Silvertips in the BC Major Midget Hockey League last season. In 37 games, he tallied 18 points for the Silvertips with eight goals and 10 assists.

Wyatt also suited up with the Generals in three games as an affiliate player last season and picked up an assist.

“We are very excited to have Nolan and his family joining the Oceanside Generals,” said Generals general manager Andrew Riddell. “Nolan has an incredible hockey IQ and is an excellent skater, all of which goes along with an overwhelming work ethic. We look forward to Nolan making an immediate impact in our forward group next season.”

The 18-year-old Monteith played with the Okanagan Rockets last year in the BC Major Midget League. He posted an impressive 15 wins, 3 losses, one tie and one overtime loss record last season with the Rockets to lead the BCMML with a stellar 1.95 GAA.

“The Oceanside Generals are very proud to continue the legacy of rostering outstanding goaltenders with the signing of Bailey,” said Riddell.

“Bailey played for the Okanagan Rockets last season and he led the BCMML in goals against average. Bailey has an excellent ability to read and anticipate the play, very positional, and is extremely athletic. We look forward to having him backstop our team this season.”

