VIJHL: Generals back in win column after 4-3 OT triumph over Port Alberni Bombers

The Oceanside Generals are back in the win column after beating the Port Alberni Bombers 4-3 in overtime at home on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Prior to facing the Bombers, the Generals suffered back-to-back Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League losses – 3-2 against the Westshore Wolves on Sept. 22, and 5-3 to the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at Oceanside Place on Sept. 24.

The Generals grabbed a 1-0 lead against the Bombers when Trey Boylan netted a late goal with 20 seconds left to play in the first. But in the second, the Generals suffered a major defensive lapse as the Bombers scored three unanswered goals. The Generals bounced back to tie it up 3-3 in the final frame on goals by Brayden Ross and Miles Carson to to force the game into overtime. Greyson Weme scored with 50 seconds left to play in extra time to give the Generals the win.

Goalie Ashton Sadauskas earned the win between the pipes, stopping 19 of 22 shots.

The Generals are in second place in the VIJHL’s North Division with four wins and two losses; behind the Campbell River Storm, who remain unbeaten this season.

READ MORE: Weme erupts for 6 points as Oceanside Generals whip Nanaimo Buccaneers 7-2

Against the Wolves, the Generals gave up a 2-0 lead going into the third frame. The Wolves bounced back to score three consecutive goals to earn the win. Weme and Nolan Kehoe scored for the Generals.

At home versus the Glacier Kings, the Generals took an initial 2-0 lead early in the first with Weme and Kehoe each scoring a goal. But they lost the advantage as the Glacier Kings found the back of the net twice. The Generals regained the lead on Carson’s goal but the Glacier Kings answered back with three successive goals to lead 5-3. In the third, the Generals were able to cut the gap but the Glacier Kings defence took over to deny Oceanside, who gave up an empty-net goal to seal the game.

The Generals head to Victoria this week to play the South Division leading Cougars on Sept. 30 at the Archie Browning Arena at 7 p.m. They’re back at home on Oct. 2 to host the Nanaimo Buccaneers at Oceanside Place at 7 p.m.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News