VIDEOS/PHOTOS: 29th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo in the books

Bull fighters Cody Call Lane Paley come to the rescue of Williams Lake’s Clyde Camille during the bull riding SundayBull fighters Cody Call Lane Paley come to the rescue of Williams Lake’s Clyde Camille during the bull riding Sunday

The 29th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo is in the record books, and the BC Rodeo Association season is officially underway.

Thousands in cash were awarded at this year’s rodeo, with several Cariboo cowboys and cowgirls raking in some dough for their efforts.

All three days of indoor saw the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex pack to the rafters, including Sunday’s performance where BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees Willie Crosina, Lawrence Elkins and Phillip Camille were honoured and recognized to kick things off.

READ MORE: Organizers looking forward to Cowboy Hall of Fame inductions

The following are the unofficial top three results from this year’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo in each event:

READ MORE: Indoor Rodeo kicks off the rodeo season in style

Bareback

1.) Cash Kerner on Unmanned – 76

2.) Keifer Larson on Taboo – 70

3.) Christoph Muigg on Captain Jack – 69

Saddlebronc

1.) Kaila Muessell on Sunny – 71

2.) Colton Crook on Soul Siters – 68

3.) Kaila Mussell on Con Man – 66

Tie-Down Roping

1.) Mike Beers – 15.6 seconds

2.) Steve Lloyd – 16 seconds

3.) Troy Gerard – 16.9 seconds

Steer Wrestling

1.) Jd Hays – 9.4 seconds

2.) Wade McNolty – 23.8 seconds

3.) Luke Simonin – 27.4 seconds

Breakaway Roping

1.) Bobby Twan – 3.1 seconds

2.) Allison Everett – 3.5 seconds

3.) Kaylee Billyboy – 4.3 seconds

Junior Steer Riding

1.) Landen Horsley – 77

2.) Issac Janzen – 73

3.) Chase Horsley – 69

Barrel Racing

1.) Judy Hyde – 13.773 seconds

2.) Claire Myers – 13.971 seconds

3.) Vanessa Leggett – 13.979 seconds

Junior Barrel Racing

1.) Taylan James – 14.305 seconds

2.) Kira Stowell – 14.403 seconds

3.) Kali Clare Atkings – 14.615 seconds

Peewee Barrel Racing

1.) Paisley McNolty – 15.507 seconds

2.) Paige Cady – 16.999 seconds

3.) Madelyn Gavaga – 18.032 seconds

Junior Breakaway Roping

1.)Lorenzo Bennett – 3.6 seconds

2.) Taylan James – 4.3 seconds

2.) Kale Mikkelsen – 4.3 seconds

4.) Fallon Jones – 4.9 seconds

Team Roping

1.) Pat Muehlen and Luke Muehlen – 6.3 seconds

2.) Carey Isnardy and Brooke Mcfarland – 7.2 seoncds

3.) Josh Cahill and Rod Spiers – 7.3 seconds

Bull Riding

1.) Denton Spiers on Ill Will – 83 points

2.) Isaac Mack on Magnum – 79 points

3.) Lane Paley on Riddle – 75 points